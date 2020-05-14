Coronavirus India lockdown Day 51 live updates | Impossible to predict when COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled: WHO

A slew of COVID-19 related announcements were made on Wednesday, aimed at the revival of India's economy. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹3 lakh crore stimulus package for MSMEs, and the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the PM CARES fund will allocate ₹3,100 crore to COVID-19 relief, including funds for ventilators, migrant workers and vaccine development.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | World

Impossible to predict when COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled: WHO

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said it’s possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay, warning it’s impossible to predict when the pandemic might be controlled.

This virus may never go away, said Dr. Michael Ryan, in a news briefing on Wednesday. He said that the number of people infected by COVID-19 so far is relatively low.

8 am | Bihar

13 new cases in Bihar

Bihar has registered 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 953.

All the new cases are from Munger, Begusarai and Aurangabad districts.