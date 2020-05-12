Coronavirus India lockdown Day 49 live updates | 15 special passenger train services today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus situation in India, with focus on a a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.

The Indian Railways will restart passenger services today in a phased manner with 15 pairs of trains.

The 15 pairs of trains, meaning a total of 30 return journeys, would be run as special trains from the New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

9.40 am

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases amid fears of second wave

China reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections, a day after a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerged in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday said one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday while no local infections were reported.

9.30 am

Manipur gearing to receive special train with 1,141 from Chennai

The special train transporting 1,141 students and others from Chennai will arrive at Manipur’s Jiribam railway station around midnight on Tuesday. Fifty buses had already reached the railway station to bring them to Imphal. They will be screened for COVID-19 by the doctors and paramedics camping at the station.

9.20 am

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases – 15 in Balasore, three each in Ganjam and Jajpur and one each in Puri and Boudh district – takes Odisha’s total to 437, State Health Department said on Tuesday.

(Prafulla Das)

Vande Bharat: Air India flies 883 people out of country

Over the last few days of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and Air India Express have flown 883 people out of India on 25 flights.

So far, 23 flights have brought 3,908 Indians back to various airports in the country. In Mumbai, 110 people returned from Dhaka on Monday, while 319 were expected from Newark late in the night. A flight from Kuala Lumpur is expected to bring back 225 passengers on Tuesday.

Kerala

First flight with NRIs to land in Kannur today

The first flight to the Kannur International Airport with expatriates will arrive from Dubai on Tuesday. The Air India Express flight, which will take off from Kannur at 10.30 a.m., will return with around 180 passengers from Dubai at 7.10 p.m.

In addition to the 109 passengers from Kannur, 47 from Kasaragod, 12 from Kozhikode, seven from Malappuram, three from Mahe, and one each from Wayanad and Thrissur will return.