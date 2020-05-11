Coronavirus India lockdown Day 48 live updates | PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit strategies with Chief Ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus situation in India, with focus on a a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.

PM Modi’s discussions with CMs of States and Union Territories are expected to revolve on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more ‘red’ zones with high COVID-19 case load into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones, as they push for stepping up economic activities in a calibrated manner.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virs, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

8.50 am | UK

Boris Johnson launches new COVID-19 Alert System as lockdown ‘modified’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a new COVID-19 Alert System and “modified” the UK’s coronavirus lockdown as part of a “conditional plan” which allows people more time outdoors as long as social distancing measures are adhered to.

In a televised address to the nation, Mr. Johnson laid out a five-level alert system that the government will be constantly monitoring based on scientific data to track the rate at which the deadly virus is spreading — referred to as the R rate.

“Though we have made progress in satisfying at least some of the conditions I have given, we have by no means fulfilled all of them. And so no, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures,” the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

- PTI

8.30 am | China

China reports 17 more cases amid new infections in Wuhan

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, according to official data published on Monday.

Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with two imported infections on May 9.