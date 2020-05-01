Coronavirus India lockdown Day 38 updates | India's case count breaches 35,000: Union Health Ministry

Maharashtra now accounts for 30% of the total coronavirus cases in India, with over 10,500 cases. Of this, Mumbai has registered over 7,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the United States saw more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | India

Maruti Suzuki sold zero cars in April

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it made zero dispatches to dealers in the domestic market in April 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

"This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," the company said in a statement.

9.30 am | Russia

Russian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mr. Mishustin’s duties, but the PM said on Thursday that he would stay in touch on key issues.

9 am | India

India's case count breaches 35,000: Union Health Ministry

India has detected 35,043 coronavirus positive cases till date, said the Union Health Ministry in an update on Friday.

Of this, 25,007 cases are active. As many as 1,147 people have died, according to the Central count, and 8,889 people have recovered from the infection.

The increase in number of cases detected from Thursday is 1,433. Seventy three people have died in the past 24 hours.

8.45 am | Odisha

Another tests positive in Odisha

A 58-year-old person who returned from Kolkata has been detected as coronavirus positive in Balasore, Odisha.

This takes the total number of cases in Odisha to 143.

Of the total cases, 101 are under treatment. While 41 persons have recovered, one person has died till date, the State government said.

8.30 am | Germany

Germany relaxes lockdown for playgrounds, churches and zoos

German authorities agreed on Thursday to reopen playgrounds, churches and cultural institutions such as museums and zoos that have been shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they postponed a decision on whether to relax the rules for restaurants, hotels and kindergartens.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that while there would be regional differences because of Germany’s federal structure, the overall goal remains ensuring the health system can cope with the country’s outbreak.