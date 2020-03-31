Coronavirus India lockdown day 7 live updates | Positive cases cross 1200, death toll at 43

As India is under lockdown for a week now, the government has said the 21-day period will not be extended. The country is seeing a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases, with Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal reporting deaths.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 40 lives in India as of March 30, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 1284 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

9.10 am | New Delhi

Delhi police said that with the help of health department they have evacuated 860 people from the Markaz building and shifted them to hospitals. Over 300 are still in the Markaz building and they will be evacuated today.

8.00 am

More labs being opened by ICMR across country

Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K. VijayRaghavan on Monday said the the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is amplifying Coronavirus test sites and more laboratories are being opened across the country. He said the Indian industry is also working on vaccines, re-purposing, critical-care treatment and partnering with academia and start-ups.

7.00 am | Israel

Netanyahu tests negative

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said, after one of his aides has contracted the virus. The prime minister’s office on Monday said in a statement that the tests of Netanyahu’s family and his close team also came out negative, Xinhua news agency reported.

6.45 am | U.S.

U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 3,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on March 30, according to the running tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 163,000 confirmed cases.

The United States has recorded 3,008 deaths, according to the tally, while its 163,429 cases are by far the highest national number ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

Global lockdown tightens as deaths mount

Harsh lockdowns aimed at halting the march of the coronavirus extended worldwide Monday as the death toll soared past 35,000 and new waves of U.S. outbreaks pushed the nation’s containment efforts to the brink.

Health Ministry says ‘limited community transmission’

Even as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) insists that there is no community transmission of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in India, on March 29, the Health Ministry on its website mentions that there is “limited community transmission”. In the document on standard operating procedure for transporting a suspect/confirmed case of COVID-19, the Health Ministry website says that there is both local transmission and limited community transmission.

Mumbai

‘In eight days, all slum pockets will be disinfected’

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani says: For disinfection, we have five teams who cover the areas where positive cases are reported from. These teams are now concentrated on the slum pockets and in about eight days, all slums will be covered. Our next target for disinfection is thickly populated areas like Kalbadevi and Bhendi Bazaar. We are positive that these disinfection activities will give a good result.

No plans to extend lockdown: says Cabinet Secretary

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba denied that the Centre had plans to extend the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to stall the spread of COVID-19. The three-week lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.