Coronavirus India lockdown Day 76 updates | Several malls, hotels, religious places to ‘unlock’ today

With markets, malls, hotels, places of worship gearing up to ‘unlock’ on Monday in many States, strict guidelines on social distancing and regular sanitisation have been issued.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

The Delhi government has granted permission to places of worship to open from Monday.

At the Kalkaji temple, the local management has installed a sanitisation tunnel.

Guidelines:

Only devotees wearing masks would be allowed inside. Offerings would be disallowed. Those entering the premises will also have to get their temperature checked at the entrance. Anyone suspected of having an illness would not be allowed.

An advisory on the entry into the Jama Masjid has also been issued by Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Bukhari.

Guidelines:

Devotees have been requested to avoid large gatherings and ensure social distancing. People above the age of 65 and below 15 have been asked to take precautions. Stickers have been put on the floor and verandas to ensure people maintain a one-arm distance between themselves during namaz. Everyone will be required to wear masks, carry sanitisers and avoid standing shoulder to shoulder. The advisory also states that ablution before namaz must be carried out at home before coming to the mosque as services for the same will temporarily remain closed. Devotees have also been asked to bring their own carpets.

Shopping Malls

As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contact-less shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

There are around 100 big and small shopping malls in the national capital, the source of around ₹500 crore in revenue for the Delhi government, according to Brijesh Goyal, the convenor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) trader’s wing.

Kerala

Temples and churches have announced guidelines for devotees as religious institutions are gearing up to allow their entry from June 9. All major mosques across the State will continue to remain closed for a few more weeks in spite of the government allowing them to reopen conditionally from Monday.

Govt. to reopen all offices at full strength from today

All State government offices will commence functioning fully from Monday. So will the public sector and quasi-government entities.

Offices will remain closed on Saturdays until further notice. Government institutions in containment zones and hotspots will open with minimal staff who live within the district.

Bengaluru

Bengalureans will be able to shop at malls and markets, dine at their favourite hotels and restaurants and head to places of worship from Monday as most such establishments are set to “unlock” themselves. However, signs of the “new normal” will be evident.

Tirupati

Book darshan tokens for TTD temples online

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to allow darshan at the temples under its purview in and around Tirupati on an experimental basis from Monday. However, the devotees need to book darshan tokens online or through SMS services.

Telangana

The stage is set for reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, shopping malls (other than gaming centres and cinema halls) in Telangana from Monday, albeit with some restrictions to keep the spread of coronavirus under check.

Chennai

Only 40% of restaurants may re-open

Only 40% of hotels in and around Chennai will be re-opening for dine-ins on Monday. Around 30% of the restaurant owners are in a wait-and-watch mood, while the rest are grappling with labour shortage and cash crunch.

Puducherry

The Puducherry Government has put in place several measures to cut down COVID-19 transmission risks as more high-patronage sectors of the economy such as the hospitality sector, restaurants, malls and places of worship reopen under lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre from Monday.