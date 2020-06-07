Coronavirus India lockdown Day 75 live updates | Delhi govt. directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for 3 months

Registering a new high in the number of daily cases detected, India has overtaken Spain to become the country with the fifth highest confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll increased by 292 to 6,941, even as the recovery rate remained at close to 48%. Cases have steadily risen, doubling every 17 days, among the fastest in countries with the most infections.

Here are the latest update:

9 am | Delhi

1,320 new virus cases in Delhi

A total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 27,654. Also, 53 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 761. All the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 10,664 people have recovered and there are 16,229 active cases. As per the government, there are 4,412 (51%) vacant beds in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a guideline for “clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection”.

8.30 am | France

France reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,142

France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose more slowly on Saturday, while the number of people in intensive care continued to fall, government data showed.

The number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease increased by 31, or 0.1%, from the previous day to reach 29,142, according to data posted on the government's website.

That compared with 46 deaths, or a 0.2% rise, reported on Friday.

8 am | China

China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases

China reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, three more than the previous day.

Five of the new cases, recorded by late Saturday, involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

One locally transmitted case was found in the southern island province of Hainan.