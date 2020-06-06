Coronavirus India lockdown Day 74 live updates | India now has the sixth highest number of cases in the world

06 June 2020 08:30 IST

While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other States have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.

As parts of the economy opens up, a question mark remains over the future of India's education system. India has almost 25 crore school students from Classes 1 to 12, all of whom have been affected by the shutdown of educational institutions for the past two-and-a-half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 2.36 lakh infections, India now has the sixth highest number of cases in the world, surpassing Italy.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest update:

9 am | Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro threatens to pull Brazil from WHO

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, accusing it of “ideological bias.”

“I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too,” the far-right leader told journalists outside the presidential palace. - AFP

8.30 am | China

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases

China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

8 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra government, BMC may use private ambulances

The Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday told the Bombay High Court it was considering requisitioning privately-operated ambulances in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the State, and BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court the authorities are exploring other options to ensure privately-operated ambulances start plying on the roads.

