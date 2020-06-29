Coronavirus India lockdown Day 97 live updates | After Chennai, Hyderbad considers implementing lockdown

After Chennai, now Hyderabad is mulling over implementation of a total lockdown after the number of coronavirus cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits increased sharply in the past few days.

Besides Maharashtra and Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have recorded huge spikes in the cases detected, putting enormous strain of the States' facilities. Globally, the death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday. Over 10 million cases have been reported so far.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Meghalaya

Meghalaya CM tests negative for COVID-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, according to officials.

The Chief Minister has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his return from Delhi where he took disgruntled National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs of Manipur from Imphal to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The first test was conducted on Sangma, who is also the NPP president, on June 22 and the second one on Sunday, an official at the CMO said. - PTI

8.30 am | Karnataka

Karnataka government now allows online classes

After a blanket ban on any form of online classes [live or pre-recorded], Karnataka government has come out with an order stating that educational institutions can conduct online classes. However, it will be followed only until an expert committee submits its report.

The order, which came on Saturday, comes with some riders. It states that online classes [synchronous] can be conducted for 30 to 45 minutes not exceeding two periods per day. Classes must be conducted on alternate days [only three days in a week]. Interestingly, the order allows educational institutions to conduct 30-minute online classes for LKG and UKG kids under parental supervision.

8 am | India

FIR against Baba Ramdev, others on COVID-19 cure claim

Police have registered a First Information Report against yoga guru Ramdev and four others for allegedly conspiring to sell a fake Ayurveda medicine with the misleading claim to cure COVID-19 following clinical trials on some patients. The FIR said the claim had been made without getting the Union AYUSH Ministry's approval.

The complainant said that the accused had put the lives of common people at risk and neither the Centre nor the Rajasthan government had been informed about the clinical trials of Coronil. Patanjali Ayurveda, on the other hand, had claimed that it had complied with all legal formalities.