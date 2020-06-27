Coronavirus India lockdown Day 95 live updates | Over 5 lakh cases, 15,600 COVID-19 deaths in India

Ove five lakh COVID-19 positive cases, and more than 15,600 deaths — India's coronavirus numbers continue to climb nearly five months after the first case was detected in the country.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a strong hold in populous nations like the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa and Mexico.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.45 am | India

Latest update on India's COVID numbers:

Anther day, another record surge in cases. India saw a record single-day surge of 18,552 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 5,08,953.

The total death toll is now 15,685 with 384 new fatalities, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

9.30 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra reports record single-day high of 5,024 cases

With a record single-day high of 5,024 fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s total tally surged to 1,52,765 on Friday. The toll went up to 7,106 with 175 deaths.

Of these, 91 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours and 84 were from an earlier period, Health Department officials said.

Pune and Aurangabad districts reported 14 deaths each, pushing their toll to 675 and 226. Most areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported a record increase in cases. Thane district reported a record surge of 500 cases for the second consecutive day.

9 am | Bengaluru

99-year-old Bengalurean conquers COVID-19 in 9 days

A spirited 99-year-old woman returned home on Friday after recovering from COVID-19 in a record nine days in Bengaluru. She is the oldest person to recover from the disease in Karnataka so far.

Marceline Saldanha walked out of the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre at Victoria Hospital on Friday along with her 29-year-old grandson Vijay Saldanha.

“I am happy that I am free from the infection. People should not panic... over the infection," says Mrs. Saldanha.

Any tips to beat the infection? "Follow doctors’ advice, take precautions, and take medications regularly,” she says.

8.30 am | Mumbai

BMC to conduct sero-survey to find out extent of virus spread

To know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be conducting a `sero-survey’ during which 10,000 random blood samples will be tested, it said on Friday.

The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions, the BMC said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has urged all the States to take up sero-surveys, it said, adding that under ICMR’s guidance one sero-surveillance of 500 samples has already been conducted in Mumbai. Participation in the survey will be voluntary. - PTI

8 am | Mizoram

Mizoram govt eases lockdown norms

The Mizoram government on Friday eased lockdown norms in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones following a dip in coronavirus cases in the past two days, officials said.

The new order came into effect from Friday and will be valid till June 30.

Shops can open and commercial activities will be normal in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones, the state government notification said.

However, outlets in commercial hubs and shopping complexes will open on alternate days based on the arrangement made by district deputy commissioners in consultation with local/village-level task forces, it said. - PTI