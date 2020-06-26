Coronavirus India lockdown Day 94 live updates | Train services cancelled till August 12 as cases surge

26 June 2020 09:12 IST

In the United States, which has reported the most number of cases in the world, health officials estimate that 20 million people have had the coronavirus.

A record spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday triggered the biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections in the country even as Maharashtra decided to undertake antigen and rapid antibody tests for the disease in the worst-hit State.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Bengaluru

Positive patient found dead in washroom of COVID-19 ward in Bengaluru

A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient ended her life in the washroom of the COVID ward in K.C. General hospital in Bengaluru early on Friday morning.

The woman, along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was shifted from a quarantine centre to the hospital on June 18 after they tested positive.

This is the second instance of a COVID-19 patient ending life in a COVID ward in the city.

9 am | Delhi

COVID-19 count rises, but recovery rate improves in Delhi

Delhi continued to be the city with the highest number of total COVID-19 cases, after it surpassed Mumbai on Wednesday.

Though the total number of cases in Delhi is high, 44,765 people have recovered and there are only 26,586 active cases, which is 36.03% of the total cases. Officials have started preparing for a 100% survey of households in containment zones and a comprehensive survey of the rest of the city.

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

TN CM denies possibility of community spread

There is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he said, “If there is community spread of the virus in the State, you [the press] and I will not be standing here. The State government has been able to identify all COVID-19-positive persons and their contacts to control its spread.”

8 am | Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh to screen 8 crore people for COVID-like illnesses in July

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the launch of a ‘Kill Corona’ drive in July to screen the State’s 8 crore people for COVID-19-like illnesses.

Nearly 14,000 health workers will survey families within a fortnight and spread awareness on containing the virus. The drive will kick off from Bhopal, said the State Directorate of Health Services.

Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on June 25. Sources said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, all special trains — 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 — will continue, they said.

