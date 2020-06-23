Coronavirus India lockdown Day 91 live updates | Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: Kumaraswamy

23 June 2020 09:37 IST

Toll in southern States continues to inch up, 17 die of infection in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra recorded yet another big surge of 3,721 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its tally to 1,35,796 and 113 deaths pushed the death toll to 6,283.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.45 am | Karnataka

Instead of sealing a few areas, the entire state capital should be shut down for 20 days in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader said sealing some areas would not serve any purpose and that weaker sections of the society should be taken care of immediately.

New Delhi

COVID-19 figures over last week show things are stabilising, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said numbers related to COVID-19 cases in the Capital over the last week seemed to indicate that things were improving.

The Delhi government would provide pulse oximeters to patients recovering under home isolation. He said that every district will have oxygen concentrators in addition to a helpline and a team would visit the homes of recovering patients. Delhi has 25,000 active COVID-19 cases and around 12,000 people under home isolation, he said.

Delhi issues fresh rules for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi government on Monday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for management of patients who have tested COVID-19 positive. There are separate SOPs for people who get tested by rapid antigen test, which gives result in 30 minutes, and RT-PCR test, which takes more time.

17 inmates test positive days after first COVID-19 death in Mandoli jail

As many as 17 of 29 inmates lodged in the barrack where one prisoner died of COVID-19 in Mandoli jail last week have tested positive for the infection, an official said on Monday.

Kanwar Singh, 62, who was lodged in Central Jail number 14, Mandoli, died in his sleep on June 15. His COVID-19 test came out positive on Saturday. The report prompted the jail authorities to conduct COVID-19 test on the 29 other inmates sharing the barrack with Singh, officials said.

Tamil Nadu

After Chennai, Madurai’s turn for lockdown

Days after a complete lockdown was imposed in Chennai and parts of its surrounding districts, the State government has announced an intensified lockdown from June 24 to 30 in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and village panchayats in Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks, in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district. Only essential services like medical shops, pharmaceutical shops, hearse vehicle services and ambulances will be allowed to function.

