Coronavirus India lockdown Day 70 live updates | Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

02 June 2020 09:24 IST

The national recovery rate now stands at 48.19% while the case fatality rate is 2.83%, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Monday.

'Unlock 1' comes into effect on Monday even as State governments came out with varied guidelines, including on allowing inter-State travel.

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

7.00 am

Japan allows saliva-based coronavirus tests

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday it now allow saliva-based coronavirus tests, to help boost the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Currently, nasal swabs are mainly used for tests in Japan, and sneezes at the time of collecting samples expose medical workers to the risk of potential infection.

Punjab launches month-long awareness campaign to fight COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a month-long drive, as part of “Mission Fateh”, to spread mass awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The campaign, which will broaden the ambit of ‘Mission Fateh’ beyond the frontline workers, will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight a battle of the people, by the people and for the people,” said the Chief Minister.

Odisha

Complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

The Odisha government on Monday announced several tough measures to tackle the COVID-19 challenge in the wake of return of lakhs of Odia migrant workers.

The government ordered complete weekend shutdown in 11 migration-prone districts in June.

The shutdown will be enforced in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir on all Saturdays and Sundays till June 30, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

Assam

Places of worship, hotels, malls to reopen on June 8

The Assam government has allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen on June 8.

A notification issued on Monday said the shooting of films and videos in open spaces and studios; operation of barber shops and parlours only for hair trimming; and yoga, morning walk and jogging in open spaces and public parks were allowed with immediate effect.

Assam COVID-19 count on June 1, as updated Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 123 cases during the day, including 30 who arrived by flight from Kuwait, puts the total of positive people at 1,485, with 1,194 active cases, 284 discharged, 4 dead and 3 migrated to other states

- Rahul Karmakar