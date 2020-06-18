Coronavirus India lockdown Day 86 updates | Over 5 lakh students to write PU exam in Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked States to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity and saving lives a top priority. “We need to fight against rumours of lockdown since the country is now in the phase of unlocking. We need to think about Phase-II of Unlock and how to minimise harm to our people,” PM Modi said.

Maharashtra reported another massive surge of 3,307 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 1,16,752 of which 51,921 are active ones. It recorded 114 deaths taking the toll to 5,651.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

II PU English exam today

A total of 5.95 lakh students will appear for the II pre-university (II PU) English exam in 1,016 exam centres across Karnataka. The Department of Pre-University Education said instructions had been given to create new additional exam centres wherever needed, to ensure social distancing.

This will be the first State-level exam after Karnataka went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to become a test case for future exams, including SSLC examination.

WHO says more understanding needed on Dexamethasone

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the news this week that dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, was shown in a British trial to reduce deaths among patients critically ill with the coronavirus, but said it was too soon to change how patients are treated.

280 people stranded in Bangladesh set to return to India

The Ministry of External Affairs has amended its list provided to the Tripura government for stranded Indians slated to return from Bangladesh. The Ministry has fixed Thursday and Friday to facilitate the arrival of 280 people through Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP). It was earlier decided that 230 people would return from Bangladesh on Thursday.

Odisha to set up ‘COVID Care Homes’ in all gram panchayats

Changing its strategy, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced the setting up of COVID Care Homes (CCHs) in all the 6,798 gram panchayats of the State to fight the pandemic in the coming days.

Each of the CCHs will have facilities for the stay of 10 to 20 persons, and all put together they can accommodate about 70,000 people. Patients with symptoms of cold, cough and fever will be kept in these facilities instead of being taken straight to a hospital. Those testing positive for COVID-19 will be shifted to a hospital.

Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order on COVID tests on bodies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a May 26 direction of the Telangana High Court to conduct COVID-19 tests on bodies before they are released from hospitals.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also stayed the direction passed on June 8 by the High Court that non-compliance would invite contempt action.