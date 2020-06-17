Coronavirus India lockdown Day 85 live updates | Hundreds of patients untraceable in Mumbai, admits BMC

17 June 2020 08:45 IST

For the first time since June 3, Chennai saw its daily tally of fresh COVID-19 cases fall below the 1,000-mark. The city reported 919 of the 1,515 cases on Tuesday.

A public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court claimed that lockdown was not a solution to control the spread of COVID-19 and that the number of cases, as well as fatalities due to the disease, had gone up considerably, despite successive lockdowns imposed in various parts of the Tamil Nadu since March 25.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Beijing's airports cancelled more than 1,200 flights and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again on Wednesday as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

Advertising

Advertising

The city reported 31 new cases on Wednesday while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought its outbreak under control.

Tens of thousands of people linked to the new Beijing virus cluster ⁠— believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market ⁠— are being tested, with almost 30 residential compounds in the city now under lockdown.

- AFP

No self-isolation for officials after inter-State travel

Constitutional and government functionaries, as well as their staff, will not be required to home quarantine themselves for seven days after making inter-State journeys related to official work as long as they are asymptomatic.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, the requirement, which is mandatory for general citizens undertaking inter-State travel through bus, train or air, has been waived for such individuals.

Read more

Haryana

Gurugram fighting uphill battle against coronavirus

Gurugram recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 16, and saw its 1,000th case over 78 days later on June 2. Just six days after that, the city breached the 2,000-mark; and five days later, on June 13, the total number of cases had crossed 3,000. With 2,779 new cases and 42 deaths between June 1 and June 16, almost 75% of all cases and 91% of deaths in Gurugram have been reported in the past two weeks alone.

Read more

In a first, number of discharged surpasses new COVID-19 infections in Bengal

While the cases of COVID-19 infections are increasing in West Bengal, a new silver lining has emerged in the battle against the pandemic where the number of patients discharged has been surpassing the number of infections for three consecutive days for the first time.

Read more

Hundreds of COVID-19 patients untraceable in Mumbai, admits BMC

It is not just the dead who are missing in the city. While the government reconciles anomalies in deaths recorded in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) COVID-19 data, as many as 1,000-2,000 of the city’s reported coronavirus patients are currently untraceable.

These patients are neither admitted to hospitals or COVID-19 care centres, nor are they dead. In many cases, their contact numbers or addresses on record are incorrect.

Read more