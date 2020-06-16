Coronavirus India lockdown Day 84 live updates | Odisha begins 45-day door-to-door survey

India registered more than 10,000 cases for the third day in a row and is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic currently.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

7.30 am

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to other provinces, banning outbound travel of high-risk people and suspending some transportation services out of the city.

Beijing officials reported on Tuesday 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 15, taking the cumulative number of infections in the city's current outbreak to 106.

7.20 am

Doctors can still prescribe HCQ to patients, says U.S. Health Secretary

Doctors can still prescribe anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to patients, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said, hours after the FDA withdrew the emergency use authorisation of chloroquine and HCQ in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

U.K. begins trial of latest virus vaccine candidate

Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunising people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine to stop the pandemic.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra a ‘tragedy of errors’: experts

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 crisis is the result of many factors — failure of collective action between the Centre and the State, lack of Mumbai-specific approach to fight against the virus, and a blanket implementation of lockdown without a plan to utilise the time effectively and prepare the health system. These are some of the observations of health experts and activists who have closely analysed the turn of events over the last 100 days, since Maharashtra recorded its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on March 9.

Odisha for door-to-door survey to detect corona cases

The Odisha government on Monday announced that a 45-day door-to-door survey would be undertaken from Tuesday to detect COVID-19 cases.

The ASHA and ANM workers would visit every home between June 16 and July 31 in both rural and urban areas to find out if any member of a family had symptoms of COVID-19, Odisha Mission Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit told presspersons.