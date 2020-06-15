Coronavirus India lockdown Day 83 live updates | All-party meeting today to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

15 June 2020 08:38 IST

India registered more than 10,000 cases for the third day in a row and is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic currently.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8 am | China

China’s Beijing re-institutes measures to contain new outbreak

Even as it looked like China had got the coronavirus pandemic under control, capital city of Beijing has reported 49 new cases, many of which was traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the city’s meat and vegetables.

Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered testing of all its workers and is requiring anyone who travelled there to self-isolate for two weeks.

The new cases reported over the weekend mark China’s highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months, prompting Beijing to suspend the restart of some classes and reverse the relaxation of some social isolation measures.

