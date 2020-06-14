Coronavirus India lockdown Day 82 updates | Special task force to be constituted to check virus spread in Bengaluru

14 June 2020 09:18 IST

India on Saturday recorded a massive spike of 11,819 COVID-19 cases and 306 fatalities, according to data from the State Health Departments.

India’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on June 13 with a record daily increase making it the world’s ninth worst hit nation in terms of fatalities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

Karnataka governmnet is set to constitute a special task force that will oversee all activities in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. A decision on this was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Friday.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

HC junks plea seeking COVID-19 medical trials on jail inmates

The Bombay High Court has refused to pass an order directing the government to conduct trials of possible COVID-19 drugs or treatment on inmates of jails or correctional homes who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

On whom medical trials should be conducted is a matter of government policy and the court would not interfere in that, said a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde on Friday.

Chartered flight brings 180 from Dubai

The first of several chartered repatriation flights for Indians in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), organised by the Maharashtrian community, brought back 180 people to Mumbai on Saturday evening. A second flight is scheduled to arrive in Pune on Sunday.

Three PG students of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital test positive

Three postgraduate students of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Two postgraduate students attached to the Department of Anaesthesia and another one belonging to the Department of Surgery tested positive for the viral infection after they were part of the team of doctors who performed surgery on a patient admitted to the Emergency and Trauma Care ward.

Despite odds, India Post ensures essential services during lockdown

Since March 25, 2020 when crores of Indians have been staying indoors due to lockdown, around 4 lakh postal department employees on the ground worked day in and out to deliver parcels, letters and even cash thus maintaining the essential service when regular flights and passenger train services remained suspended.

