Coronavirus India lockdown Day 80 live updates | Call to impose lockdown in Delhi, Chennai as cases surge

12 June 2020 08:57 IST

Maharashtra, which accounts for nearly one-third of India's total case count, is expected to cross the 1-lakh mark today.

The spike in coronavirus cases in India continues as national capital Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000-mark. In southern India, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of cases and fatalities.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | World

U.S.-based company to test vaccine next month

An update on the global race to find a vaccine for coronavirus: the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. is on track to begin a huge study in July 2020 to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus.

The vaccine will be tested in 30,000 volunteers — some given the real shot and some a dummy shot. Moderna said it already has made enough doses for the pivotal late-stage testing. Still needed before those injections begin: results of how the shot has fared in smaller, earlier-stage studies.

Meanwhile, an India-developed vaccine is likely to begin human trial in October, according to Principal Scientific Adviser to the government. Listen to the expert's take on the four major approaches to creating a vaccine on our InFocus Podcast.

9 am | Delhi

'Relock Delhi': Twitter users tell Kejriwal

Call to impose lockdown in Delhi gained traction on Twitter after the capital city witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases on Thursday. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 1,877 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 34,687.

The city now ranks third in the total number of COVID-19 cases, behind the States of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Many Twitter users used the hashtag #RelockDelhi to appeal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to impose strict lockdown measures to help government get the situation under control.

Are lockdowns effective in combating COVID-19? Our data team explores why cases in India continue to surge despite a long and stringent lockdown.

8.30 am | India

India lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine

In the latest development with regard to hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential "game changer," India lifted the export ban on the anti-malarial drug that was put in place in March as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains.

However, manufacturers, except export-oriented units and those in special economic zones, would still have to supply 20% of their production to the domestic market, said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda.

