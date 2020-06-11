Coronavirus India lockdown Day 79 live updates | In a first, India's overall recoveries exceed active cases

The number of recoveries have overtaken the total COVID-19 active cases in India for the first time even as the country reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection pushing the cumulative tally to over 2.86 lakh cases.

The surge in cases over the last few days has prompted the Union health ministry to send central teams to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8 am | Brazil

Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges

Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second day running on Wednesday even as its homonymous metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls.

The state, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising its confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said.

7.30 am | USA

U.S. could reach 2 lakh coronavirus deaths in September, expert says

The United States may see 2,00,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September, a leading expert said, while total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 20 lakh on Wednesday as governments relax restrictions.

Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard's Global Health Institute, told CNN in an interview on Wednesday that without drastic action, the number of U.S. deaths would march on.