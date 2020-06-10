Coronavirus India lockdown Day 78 updates | SARS-CoV-2 may have come to India via Europe, Middle East: IISc. study

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, India is now the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the U.S., Brazil, Russia and the U.K.

A research article published in Current Science says the probable source of origin of Indian SARS-CoV-2 viruses is countries from Europe and Oceania regions, besides Middle East and South Asian regions.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.00 am

WHO calls for intermittent lockdowns in Pakistan

The World Health Organization has recommended Pakistani authorities reimpose ”intermittent lockdowns” of targeted areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, stating the country did not meet the global body's conditions for lifting restrictions.

Odisha

Four resident doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive

Four resident doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, belonging to different departments, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. This comes after 10 other doctors and at least nine nurses tested positive in hospitals in Odisha.

Over 66% of Bengal COVID- 19 deaths due to co-morbidities

West Bengal’s Health Department, which is coming out with the daily update on COVID-19 infections and fatalities, has indicated that over 66% of those who have died of the infection had co-morbidities.

Ten more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths as on Tuesday went up to 415. And 275 of them, or 66.3%, had co-morbidities, the Health Department said in a bulletin. As many as 140 of the deceased had no co-morbidities.

Kerala

Section 144 invoked in 6 panchayats in Thrissur

Owing to the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thrissur, the District Collector has declared six panchayats as containment zones by invoking Section 144.

Avanur, Adat, Thrikkur, Vadakkekadu, Porathissery, and Cherpu are the panchayats where Section 144 has been declared. People should venture out only in emergency cases. Gatherings of more than three persons are prohibited in these panchayats.

Mumbai

Now, home packages on offer for ‘mild’ patients

With home isolation for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients becoming the new norm, healthcare providers are innovating with special packages that offer medical care kits, video consultations with doctors and nurses and even diet plans during the quarantine period.