Coronavirus India lockdown Day 107 live updates | Single source infects 95 in Odisha’s Rourkela

09 July 2020 09:16 IST

India has registered over 7.69 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 21,000 deaths till date.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continue to climb, the Union Health Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to ensure that contacts of at least 80% of new COVID19 cases are traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confrmation.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Bengaluru

How Bengaluru fell short in tracing the source of infections

In the first week of June when most restrictions of the lockdown were lifted, the total number of active COVID-19 cases recorded every day was between 9 and 28. However, by June 19, the number rose to 138, and by the end of the month, as many as 700 people were identified with the virus. By July 4, the cases touched 1,235. What went wrong in a city that until a few weeks ago, was being lauded for its ability to restrain the spread of a virus unlike other metros such as Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi?

An overstretched BBMP stumbled when it came to tracing the source of infection while dealing with influx of people from other States, contact tracing, and ensuring that social distancing were being followed. In early June, even though the number of cases was still low, the number of patients whose source of infection could not be identified was rising. For instance, on June 6, Bengaluru Urban district recorded only 18 cases, but the percentage of daily cases that were not traced was as high as 83% that day, as per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

9 am | Science

Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage

Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium.

A study by researchers at University College London (UCL) described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects.

8.30 am | Odisha

Single source infects 95 in Odisha’s Rourkela

Days after a family was identified to be the source of 90 COVID-19 infections in a small hamlet in Odisha’s Rayagada district, the Sundargarh district administration traced another source that infected 95 persons in a small locality of Rourkela.

After carrying out contact-tracing in Sector-16 of Rourkela, the administration suspects that the infection had spread from one family.

8 am | Bihar

Patna to go under lockdown again from tomorrow

The Patna district administration on Wednesday announced that the district will be put under strict lockdown again from July 10 to July 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

With the surge in the number the Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi announced that the State capital will be under strict lockdown for a week from July 10.

Under the lockdown, all government offices, public corporations, private and commercial establishments will remain closed. Essential services like ration, dairy, vegetable and meat shops will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All places of worship and religious gatherings too will be closed during the period.

