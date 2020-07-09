Coronavirus India lockdown Day 107 live updates | Single source infects 95 in Odisha’s Rourkela

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continue to climb, the Union Health Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to ensure that contacts of at least 80% of new COVID19 cases are traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confrmation.

India has registered over 7.69 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 21,000 deaths till date.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Science

Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage

Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium.

A study by researchers at University College London (UCL) described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects.

8.30 am | Odisha

Single source infects 95 in Odisha’s Rourkela

Days after a family was identified to be the source of 90 COVID-19 infections in a small hamlet in Odisha’s Rayagada district, the Sundargarh district administration traced another source that infected 95 persons in a small locality of Rourkela.

After carrying out contact-tracing in Sector-16 of Rourkela, the administration suspects that the infection had spread from one family.

8 am | Bihar

Patna to go under lockdown again from tomorrow

The Patna district administration on Wednesday announced that the district will be put under strict lockdown again from July 10 to July 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

With the surge in the number the Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi announced that the State capital will be under strict lockdown for a week from July 10.

Under the lockdown, all government offices, public corporations, private and commercial establishments will remain closed. Essential services like ration, dairy, vegetable and meat shops will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All places of worship and religious gatherings too will be closed during the period.