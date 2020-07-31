Coronavirus India lockdown Day 129 live updates | Andhra Pradesh sees biggest spike in COVID cases

31 July 2020 08:51 IST

India now has the fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, surpassing Italy.

India now has the fifth-highest death toll in the world, surpassing Italy with 35,132 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracker. The seven-day rolling average for deaths in India is now 735, next only to the U.S. (1,075) and Brazil (1,052).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

9.50 am | India

India sees single-day spike of over 55,000 cases

India has registered a new record one-day spike of 55,078 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s COVID-19 tally to 16,38,870, according to the daily Union Health Ministry bulletin issued on Friday.

The total death toll is now 35,747, of which 779 are new fatalities.

As per the Centre's count, the country's active COVID-19 case count stand at 5,45,318, with 10,57,805 people having recovered so far.

9.30 am | Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad ahead of festival season

Ahead of upcoming festivities, prohibitory measures under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Ghaziabad district with the restrictions set to be in effect till August 31, said district information officer Rakesh Chauhan.

The prohibitory measures have been taken by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey keeping in view Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami festivals along with Independence Day to check the spread of coronavirus. No person will be allowed to carry licensed weapons.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area. - PTI

9 am | USA

First dog that tested positive for COVID-19 dies in New York

A German shepherd in New York that had the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the US has died.

Robert and Allison Mahoney of Staten Island told National Geographic that their 7-year-old shepherd, Buddy, developed breathing problems in mid-April after Robert had been sick with the coronavirus for several weeks. A veterinarian tested Buddy in May and found him positive for the virus.

It’s unknown if the coronavirus played a role in his death. Blood tests indicated Buddy likely had lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, veterinarians told the family.

Read more

8.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sees biggest spike in COVID cases

The State has once again witnessed the biggest single-day spikes of COVID cases and deaths.

With 10,167 new COVID cases detected in the past 24 hours, the tally mounted to 1,30,557. The death toll increased to 1,281, including the 68 deaths reported in the past day. The total cases doubled in the last eight days as 65,844 cases were

Read more

8 am | Nagaland

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The residential complex is being sanitised and all the standard operating procedures are being followed, they said.

Read more

7.30 am | Kakinada

Ex-Minister Koppana Mohana Rao dies of COVID-19

Former Minister and senior YSR Congress Party leader Koppana Mohana Rao (75) died of COVID-19 late Wednesday night. A native of Mallam village in Pithapuram mandal, he is survived by a daughter and a son. Mohana Rao, who was elected from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district twice, had served as the Forest Minister.

Mohana Rao was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada from another hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19, said East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik.