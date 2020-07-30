Coronavirus India lockdown Day 128 live updates | Tamil Nadu to decide on extension of lockdown today

30 July 2020 09:03 IST

The United States marked a grim milestone of over 1.5 lakh coronavirus deaths.

As the India-wide COVID-19 case count increases at an alarming pace, experts say that the peak in infections is nowhere on the horizon. This inference was made following the analysis of sero-surveys conducted in different cities of India.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be allowed to open from August 5 and night curfew will be ended, as a part of Unlock 3. Educational institutions, metro rail services and cinema halls are among services that will remain shut.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Kuwait

Kuwait allows international travel from August 1 but Indians excluded

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1, the government communication center tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the COVID-19 crisis. - Reuters

9 am | Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to decide on extension of lockdown today

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will on Thursday take a call on extending/relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown in the State after holding consultations with medical and public health experts at the Secretariat.

At a videoconference with District Collectors and senior officials on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Due to steps the State government has taken over the past four months, the spread of COVID-19 has been brought under control. The fatality rate has come down.”

8 am | Hyderabad

‘Baahubali’ director Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli said he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantined at home.

“My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic)” he said.

In a subsequent tweet, Rajamouli said he and his kin are asymptomatic and “feeling better”. They are, however, following all the precautions and instructions.

7 am | USA

Coronavirus deaths top 1,50,000 in worst-hit U.S.

The United States marked a grim milestone on Wednesday when its coronavirus deaths topped 1,50,000 — far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

Brazil is second to the U.S. in terms of cases and fatalities, and also reported a sobering figure as it surpassed 90,000 deaths. - AFP