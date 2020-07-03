Coronavirus India lockdown Day 101 updates | Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials

03 July 2020 08:58 IST

Virus cases in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh touch new highs

With highest single-day spike of 21,418 COVID-19 cased and 379 deaths, India’s cumulative tally of the virus stood at 6,26,599 on Thursday.

The Health Ministry also warned that the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country would soon touch one crore, the Health Ministry said.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.50 am | New Delhi

Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials

A potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source.

The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

Also read the Editorial On India’s first COVID-19 vaccine ((COVAXIN): Promise and delivery

“DCGI Dr V G Somani has given approval for the phase I and II clinical trials (on humans) of the potential novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Thursday after its animal studies were found to be successful,” an official source in the know of the developments told PTI.

The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, the source said.

The company is likely to start enrolment of subjects soon.

“The phase I and II trials will take around three months to be completed,” the source said. — PTI

9.45 am | Karnataka

Death toll in Hassan district rises to 6

A 75-year-old lady with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections died of Covid-19 in Hassan on Friday early morning.

The woman was being treated at ICU of Covid Hospital in Hassan. The woman, native of Sakaleshpur taluk breathed her last around 2.50 am.

With this, the number of people died due to Covid-19 in Hassan district increased to six.

8.55 am | Tamil Nadu

Recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is 57%, says Health Minister

After reporting 3,000-plus COVID-19 cases daily for the past week, Tamil Nadu, for the first time, recorded over 4,000 cases on Thursday. A total of 4,343 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State’s tally to 98,392*.

Noting that the State’s recovery rate was 57%, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that a total of 56,021 persons had been discharged after treatment till now. This included 3,095 persons discharged on Thursday.

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Watch | The immune system's response to a coronavirus attack

8.45 am | Karnataka

19 deaths in Karnataka on Thursday

The State saw the highest ever jump in COVID-19 tally on Thursday, with 1,502 new cases being reported. With this, the total number of positive cases touched 18,016. With 19 more deaths, the toll touched 272, apart from four non-COVID-19 deaths.

While a total of 8,334 people being discharged so far, 9,406 patients are being treated in various designated hospitals.