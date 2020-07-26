Coronavirus India lockdown Day 124 live updates | Three-day complete lockdown in Tripura from Monday

26 July 2020 08:50 IST

Collective efforts of Centre, States has kept a check on mortality, says Health Ministry.

India has now hiked its coronavirus (COVID-19) sample testing capacity to over 4 lakh tests per day with 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

“With this, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068. This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week,” added the Ministry.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am

West Bengal's single-day mortality touches a new high with 42 deaths

West Bengal on Saturday recorded yet again the highest single-day number of deaths due to COVID-19 recording 42, as the State observed a complete lockdown. The deaths now stand at 1,332.

All modes of transport were off the road as police have strictly enforced the lockdown in Kolkata and the districts. There were no flights from the Kolkata airport and very few trains from Howrah and Sealdah. Across the city, police personnel were seen enforcing the lockdown

9.00 am

J&K touches 44,744-mark in per million testing

Health workers arrange swab test samples for coronavirus at government hospital in Jammu. File | Photo Credit: AP

Jammu and Kashmir has reached the mark of 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country in per million testing, officials as 523 infections on Saturday pushed the tally to 17,305. A J&K spokesman said the recovery rate in the Union Territory is 53.01%. It is a major dip compared to the figures of 68% last month.

8.30 am

Tripura announces three-day complete lockdown from Monday

The Tripura government has imposed a three-day complete lockdown from Monday in view of the surge in the coronavirus infections. The Health department will conduct a house to house-to-house survey and antigen test of suspected patients during the lockdown.

8.00 am | Bihar

'Special family pension' for dependents of govt staff who die of COVID-19

Security personnel wearing masks guarding the Bihar Assembly in Patna. File photo | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The Bihar Cabinet on Saturday agreed to give “special family pension” to the dependents of state government staff who die of COVID-19 while on duty, according to an official release.

The dependent of a government employee, who die of COVID-19 while on duty, will be given the benefit of compassionate ground, for getting a job, besides other existing benefits, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Special Secretary Mithilesh Kumar Singh said in the release.

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Total lockdown today in 3 municipalities

With no respite in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the district, the police authorities have announced a one-day total lockdown in Madanapalle, Puttur and Nagari municipalities on Sunday. After seeing close to 700 cases on Friday, the district tally is racing towards the 8,000 mark, with 68 deaths so far.

The alarming spike in the new cases reported daily since a week has slowly changed the public mood, with fear and uncertainty replacing the earlier relaxed demeanour, particularly in the areas bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

7.00 am

T.N. reports highest daily case load, recoveries and deaths

Chennai Corporation health worker takes a swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test in Kodambakkam in Chennai on July 24, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported its highest-ever COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths on a single day. There were 6,988 fresh cases, 89 deaths and 7,758 recoveries. With the recoveries exceeding the new cases, the number of active cases came down from 53,132 on Friday to 52,273.

The State crossed the 6,000-mark for the third consecutive day, with 22 of the 36 districts reporting more than 100 cases. Of them, 13 had more than 200 cases.

