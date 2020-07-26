Coronavirus India lockdown Day 124 live updates | Three-day complete lockdown in Tripura from Monday

India has now hiked its coronavirus (COVID-19) sample testing capacity to over 4 lakh tests per day with 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

“With this, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068. This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week,” added the Ministry.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am

Tripura announces three-day complete lockdown from Monday

The Tripura government has imposed a three-day complete lockdown from Monday in view of the surge in the coronavirus infections. The Health department will conduct a house to house-to-house survey and antigen test of suspected patients during the lockdown.

8.00 am | Bihar

'Special family pension' for dependents of govt staff who die of COVID-19

Security personnel wearing masks guarding the Bihar Assembly in Patna. File photo | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The Bihar Cabinet on Saturday agreed to give “special family pension” to the dependents of state government staff who die of COVID-19 while on duty, according to an official release.

The dependent of a government employee, who die of COVID-19 while on duty, will be given the benefit of compassionate ground, for getting a job, besides other existing benefits, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Special Secretary Mithilesh Kumar Singh said in the release.

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Total lockdown today in 3 municipalities

With no respite in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the district, the police authorities have announced a one-day total lockdown in Madanapalle, Puttur and Nagari municipalities on Sunday. After seeing close to 700 cases on Friday, the district tally is racing towards the 8,000 mark, with 68 deaths so far.

The alarming spike in the new cases reported daily since a week has slowly changed the public mood, with fear and uncertainty replacing the earlier relaxed demeanour, particularly in the areas bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

7.00 am

T.N. reports highest daily case load, recoveries and deaths

Chennai Corporation health worker takes a swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test in Kodambakkam in Chennai on July 24, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported its highest-ever COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths on a single day. There were 6,988 fresh cases, 89 deaths and 7,758 recoveries. With the recoveries exceeding the new cases, the number of active cases came down from 53,132 on Friday to 52,273.

The State crossed the 6,000-mark for the third consecutive day, with 22 of the 36 districts reporting more than 100 cases. Of them, 13 had more than 200 cases.