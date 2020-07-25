Coronavirus India lockdown Day 123 live updates | Complete lockdown in West Bengal, no flights to and from Kolkata Airport

25 July 2020 08:51 IST

For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45%, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

A 30-year-old male, on Friday, became the first person to be administered the first dose of India’s indigenous COVID vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, one of the 12 sites selected to test the vaccine. The subject, who was monitored for two hours at the hospital, has been discharged and will be under medical supervision for the next two weeks, said doctors at AIIMS.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | West Bengal

Complete lockdown in West Bengal

The State will go for another complete lockdown on Saturday. No flights will operate from Kolkata airport and fair price ration shops will remain closed on Saturday.

The State government has announced two days of lockdown in a week and had observed a near total lockdown on Thursday (July 23).

8.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Govt. spending ₹6.5 crore a day on patient care, says Chief Minister

People stand in long queue outside a liquor shop in Visakhapatnam on Friday, July 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government has been spending ₹6.5 crore per day towards COVID pandemic response and treatment in the State, and it would be spending ₹1,000 crore in the next six months for development of infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in COVID hospitals.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

One-tenth of added deaths were home/transit fatalities

Chennai Corporation health worker takes a swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test in Kodambakkam in Chennai on July 24, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

About one-tenth of the 444 deaths added to Chennai’s COVID-19 toll based on recommendations of a Death Reconciliation Committee on Wednesday were home and transit deaths, according to the Health Department. The remaining were hospital deaths.

In all, 402 patients died in hospitals due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities, and 42 deaths occurred at home or during transit.

7.00 am | New Delhi

Active COVID-19 cases fall by 49% this month

As many as 1,025 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,28,389, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

On June 23, the new cases had almost touched 4,000 – highest so far – and since then the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the last eight days. The active cases have been decreasing since July 1 and it has slumped from 27,007 on July 1 by 49.34% to reach 13,681 on Friday. Moreover, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been decreasing.

