Coronavirus India lockdown Day 122 live updates | Cases spiral in 4 southern States

A police volunteer dressed up as Yamraj creates awareness of the novel coronavirus in Pune.

24 July 2020 09:05 IST

More than 1.535 crore people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 6.28 lakh have died.

Andhra Pradesh with nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases topped southern States in daily numbers for the second day on Thursday as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala also reported record single day tallies with the aggregate of the four breaching the 20,000 mark.

The four States and the Union Territory of Puducherry registered a total of 20,701 cases on July 23.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | Health

Could your Fitbit or Apple Watch detect early COVID-19 symptoms?

Fitbit and other wearable devices typically linked to exercise are being studied as ways to identify people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 before symptoms appear, when they can unknowingly spread the disease.

Changes in heart rate, respiratory rate, and other biometrics measured constantly by the devices may flag the early stages of virus infection, so an otherwise healthy-looking person knows to self-isolate and seek a COVID-19 diagnostic test, researchers say.

“When you get ill, even before you know it, your body starts changing, your heart rate goes up,” said Professor Michael Snyder of Stanford University School of Medicine. Stanford researchers are among several groups examining whether wearable fitness devices such as the Fitbit or Apple Watch can provide an early warning. - Reuters

Also read: Can we trust heart rate monitors? We find out.

9.30 am | World

Fact check | Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created virus outbreak

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has pushed back against some of the conspiracy theories spreading online accusing him of creating the coronavirus outbreak.

“It's a bad combination of pandemic and social media and people looking for a very simple explanation,” the Microsoft founder said during a CNN Town Hall interview.

Doctored photos and fabricated news articles crafted by conspiracy theorists — shared thousands of times on social media platforms and messaging apps, in various languages — targeting Mr. Gates have gained traction online since the start of the pandemic.

“Our foundation has given more money to buy vaccines to save lives than any group,” Mr. Gates said, referring to his eponymous foundation. “So you just turn that around. You say, ok, we're making money and we're trying to kill people with vaccines or by inventing something,” Mr. Gates continued.- AFP

9 am | World

Fresh outbreaks around the world as virus remains undefeated

Around the world, there are increasing number of signs that the coronavirus can quickly re-emerge when lockdown measures are lifted.

Australia, Belgium, Hong Kong and the Japanese capital Tokyo all had early successes in containing outbreaks but are now facing an upsurge, prompting new restrictions. France and Spain too are facing a similiar challenge.

In India, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are examples of this — the former had announced on May 8 that it had flattened the curve while the latter earlier seemed to be on course for achieving a similar feat before two clusters played spoilsport and started pushing TN’s cases north in quick pace.

8.30 am | Kerala

Kerala reports over 1,000 cases for second day, govt mulls lockdown option

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not ruled out a total Statewide lockdown given the worrying spike in COVID-19 infections in Kerala. Infections continued to spiral upwards in the State, with new cases marginally rising above the 1,000 mark for the second consecutive day.

Mr. Vijayan has called an all-party meeting to discuss the advance of the disease in the State. A special meeting of the Cabinet has been scheduled for July 27 to cobble together the next phase of the State’s containment plan.

Read more

8 am | Coimbatore

Videos of monkeys rummaging through used PPE kits go viral

Pictures and videos of monkeys dragging away used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at a COVID-19 care facility in Udhagamandalam that went viral on social media and mobile messaging applications on Wednesday have increased the concerns about the spread of the disease here.

Monkeys rummage through used PPE kits at a Covid-19 care facility in Ughagamandalam on Wednesday.

The facility where the incident occurred is a private school where around 80 asymptomatic patients are currently being treated. One patient said the PPE kits had been disposed of in front of a building as the dustbins at the facility were full.

Read more