Coronavirus India lockdown Day 121 live updates | Complete lockdown in West Bengal today

23 July 2020 08:22 IST

India on Wednesday received the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from the Temasek Foundation, Singapore. The Foundation has offered to donate 20,000 concentrators to India.

India reported its highest ever number of recoveries on a single day, with 28,472 COVID-19 patients having been cured or discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“With this, the number of patients recovered stands at 7,53,049. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate to 63.13%,” said the Ministry. It said the constantly increasing number of recovered patients had further widened the difference with active cases.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Kerala

Intense community transmission across all districts

With 1,038 new cases on Wednesday, the total caseload in Kerala has gone up to 15,032 in a matter of days. Approximately 80% of these cases — 839 out of the 1,038 cases — are locally acquired infections, indicating the intensity of community transmission across the State. In 57 of these cases, the source of infection could not be established.

8.30 am

Complete lockdown in West Bengal today

Shoppers crowd a Kolkata street on July 22, 2020, ahead of a two-day weekly lockdown to be imposed across West Bengal starting Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Bengal on Wednesday yet again recorded a single-day spike in the COVID-19 fatalities with 39 deaths. . The State will observe a complete lockdown on Thursday. Civic bodies like Barrackpore, Baranagar and Bongaon, all located in the North 24 Parganas district, and Bardhaman town announced a lockdown for almost a week.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Pooled samples to be tested for infection in 21 districts

Pooled samples will be tested for COVID-19 in 21 districts in Tamil Nadu where the positivity rate is less than 5%. The Director of Public and Preventive Medicine has written to all nodal officers of government and private RT-PCR laboratories on testing pooled samples for COVID-19. The guidelines were already communicated to Deputy Directors of Health Services, deans of medical college hospitals, Joint Director of Health Services and nodal officers of laboratories in the State.

7.30 am

Over 1,000 cases reported on second consecutive day in Gujarat

Gujarat saw 1,020 new infections and 28 fatalities on Wednesday. At least 2,229 fatalities and 51,485 cases have been reported in the State so far.

The State’s total number of active cases has jumped to 12,016, including 78 patients who are critical and have been put on ventilator support.

7.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur GGH made exclusive COVID hospital

Keeping the virus at bay: A vendor selling sanitisers at IGMC stadium on M.G. Road in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on July 21, 2020. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

With the available health infrastructure in Anantapur district falling short of the requirement in view of the of the spurt in the coronavirus cases, the government has converted the 500-bed Government General Hospital (GGH) into an exclusive COVID-19 facility.

