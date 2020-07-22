Coronavirus India lockdown Day 120 live updates | In a few weeks Delhi will attain herd immunity, says epidemiologist

The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31.

“DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to December 31, 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to COVID-19,” the Department of Telecommunications said in a late night tweet.

8.00 am | New Delhi

‘Percentage of people with antibodies high’

With the results of the Delhi serological survey showing that 22.86% of residents have developed antibodies against COVID-19, experts agreed that the percentage was “high”, but differed on its interpretation.

Jayaprakash Muliyil, an epidemiologist and former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore, said the seroprevalence in Delhi is “decently high” and it was expected in the city. “There are some questions on how long the immunity last. I think it will be a long-lasting immunity, but I cannot give you an exact number," Dr. Muliyil told The Hindu. He added that in an urban area, about 50% of the people have to be infected by the virus and develop antibodies to attain herd immunity. “In a few weeks, Delhi will attain herd immunity,” he said.

7.30 am | Karnataka

No more lockdown; focus will be on revival of economy: Chief Minister

After several rounds of meetings with officials and consultations with experts over the last few days, the Karnataka government on Tuesday categorically ruled out extending lockdown anywhere the State, including in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, and decided that focus would instead be on the revival of the economy.

All business activities that were allowed prior to the imposition of the week-long lockdown on July 15 will become operational from Wednesday again.

7.00 am

Odisha extends retirement age of doctors

With the COVID-19 pandemic curve showing no signs of flattening, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the retirement age of doctors from 62 years to 65 years to ensure their availability in the State.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik resolved to enhance the retirement age in the case of Medical Officers of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre, as well as that of allopathic insurance medical officers under the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department, from 62 years to 65 years.