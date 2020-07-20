Coronavirus India lockdown Day 118 live updates | Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate plummets to 36.5%

20 July 2020 08:52 IST

India stands at the third position in number of coronavirus cases, with the U.S. leading the table followed by Brazil.

Record single-day spike of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushes India’s tally to 10,77,618; death toll to 26,816 with 543 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry's bulletin. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,73,379; 6,77,422 people have recovered so far in the country.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 6,00,000. The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and more than 1 million in India.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 1,00,000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since June 28.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 a.m. | Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister of Fishing and Textile tests positive

Congress leader and Minister of Fishing and Textile, Aslam Shaikh confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation.

He is the fourth Minister in Maharashtra to test positive for the virus. Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde had tested positive. All have recovered.

- Alok Deshpande

10.00 a.m. | Maharashtra

Lockdown in Mumbai extended

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials not to buckle under pressure and refrain from taking firm measures to tackle COVID-19, municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have decided to extend the lockdown in hotspots till July 31.

Due to mounting economic losses, traders and shopkeepers have been demanding a roll back of the lockdown. With cases continuing to rise in MMR despite the lockdown, the government has decided to extend the lockdown in areas reporting new COVID-19 cases.

9.30 a.m. | Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports new single-day high of 4,979 cases

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported on a single day touched a new high on Sunday, with 4,979 persons testing positive. Among them were 77 who had returned to the State from abroad or from other States.

The total number of active cases as on date is 50,294 (including those under isolation).

With 4,059 patients being discharged on a single day, the number of those discharged following treatment so far stands at 1,17,915.

9.00 a.m.

States, U.T.s differ on date for reopening schools

More than half the States and Union Territories, including COVID-19 hotspots Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have not yet decided on a date for reopening schools, the Centre was told at a meeting this week.

The remaining States are split between those willing to reopen in August, which includes Delhi and Bihar, and others who will not open until September, such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has also asked the States to gauge parents’ opinions on the issue and submit it by Monday, offering options of reopening in August, September or October.

8.30 a.m. | Karnataka

Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate plummets to 36.5%

With consistent increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, the recovery rate in Karnataka has now dipped to 36.5%.

Data analysed by the State COVID-19 war room as on Saturday, shows that 21,775 of the total 59,652 patients who tested positive have been discharged.

As of June 18, the recovery rate was 62.72 %.

8.00 a.m. | Kerala

Lockdown extended till July 28 in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region

The lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region has been extended up to the midnight of July 28, given the COVID-19 scenario in the State capital.

The order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa on Sunday is applicable to the Corporation wards which are outside the Critical Containment Zones declared in the coastal areas.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the district administration had issued orders on July 12 declaring a lockdown in the Corporation area from July 13 for seven days, a period which ended on Sunday.

