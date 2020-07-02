Coronavirus India lockdown Day 100 live updates | Lockdown rumours in Telangana triggers rush at checkposts

02 July 2020 08:50 IST

In the worst seven days since the start of the crisis, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new cases had topped “160,000 on every single day”

India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths. Close to 4 lakh cases were recorded in June, making it the worst month for the country prompting some States to go for varying degrees of lockdown.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Karnataka

Show-cause notice to nine hospitals for denying treatment

The State government on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to nine hospitals, including one government facility, for allegedly refusing treatment to a 52-year-old garment trader who battled breathlessness as several hospitals denied him treatment on Saturday. He subsequently died in front of another hospital. His COVID-19 test report returned positive on Tuesday.

8.45 am

With rumours of possible imposition of lockdown in Telangana spreading in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases, heavy rush was seen at the border check-posts in Krishna and West Godavari districts on Wednesday. Employees of various private and government companies and those settled in Hyderabad and the neighbouring districts and natives of Andhra Pradesh, are rushing to their native towns.

8.30 am

Maharashtra to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to ferry COVID-19 patients

To tackle the shortage of ambulances in the State, the Maharashtra government has decided to acquire private ambulances and vehicles to transport COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

“Wherever needed, ambulances with private hospitals and organisations, and if required vehicles with private suppliers can be acquired,” said a government resolution issued on Wednesday.

8.00 am

Gujarat govt. rolls back decision to hold university exams

Within hours of announcing that the examinations of the final year students in various courses in the State-run universities would be conducted, the Gujarat government on Wednesday rolled back its decision saying all exams have now been postponed due to COVID-19.

7.30 am

IGNCA to highlight artists as ‘silent COVID warriors’

While the exact programme is yet to be decided, a virtual festival or showcase of the artists’ work could be on the cards. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

With no shows, exhibitions or events of any kind taking place since March due to the lockdown, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is planning to highlight the work of artists who have been entertaining and boosting the public’s morale during the COVID-19 pandemic, IGNCA member secretary Sachidanand Joshi said.

While the exact programme is yet to be decided, a virtual festival or showcase of the artists’ work could be on the cards.

7.00 am | Telangana

Stranded NRIs seek clearance to fly back to UAE

A group of NRIs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stuck in India since the lockdown has urged the Central government to clear their request to fly back to their country.

About 150 of these people have also arranged a chartered flight for them after securing all the permissions from the UAE government but the clearance from the Indian government is yet to come, despite repeated attempts.

