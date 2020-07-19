Coronavirus India lockdown Day 117 live updates | Two prisoners escape from care centre in Assam

19 July 2020 08:38 IST

India stands at the third position in number of coronavirus cases, with the U.S. leading the table followed by Brazil.

A total of 6,00,523 COVID-related deaths have been recorded globally out of 1,42,33,355 cases, according to an AFP tally. Europe, with 2,05,065 deaths is the worst-affected continent.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 1,00,000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since June 28.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 a.m. | Kerala

67-year-old patient dies in Kerala

A 67-year-old patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died on Sunday.

He was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on July 8 with symptoms of the infection. He had high blood pressure and was a diabetic.

Read more

9.30 a.m. | Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Buddha Nagar residents adapt to weekend lockdowns

Having already experienced a series of nationwide lockdowns, residents said they prefer to stay indoors between 10 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday rather than risk being questioned and issued fines by the police; or stand in queues at essential commodities stores, given the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

Read more

9.00 a.m. | Kerala

Complete lockdown in Kozhikode

All commercial establishments in the district, including shopping complexes, malls and supermarkets, have been directed to ensure physical distancing on their premises, failing which their licences will be cancelled.

The majority of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kozhikode district on Saturday contracted the disease through local transmission even as the district is poised for a complete lockdown on Sunday.

Read more

8.45 a.m. | Delhi

City reports more than 1 lakh recoveries from COVID-19

A total of 1,475 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,21,582, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 26 more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 3,597. Of the total cases, 1,01,274 people have recovered and there are 16,711 active cases.

Read more

8.30 a.m. | Assam

Two prisoners escape from care centre in Assam

Two prisoners escaped from a COVID care centre on the outskirts of Guwahati where they had been lodged with other inmates of the city’s central jail after testing positive for COVID-19.

The incident happened on Thursday night, hours after some 30 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients came out of another COVID care centre in Kamrup district’s Changsari and blocked the adjacent highway demanding proper food and water.

Read more