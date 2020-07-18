Coronavirus India lockdown Day 116 live updates | For first time, world records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hours

Less than 1% COVID-19 patients are on the ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs, and less than 3% on oxygen beds said the Union Health Ministry on July 17, stating that the actual case load of COVID-19 patients in the country is 3.42 lakh, with recovered cases now at 6.35 lakh.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus infections passed 140 lakh on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 10 lakh cases in under 100 hours.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | New Delhi

Centre asks W.B., Assam, Bihar, Odisha to pull up socks

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union Health Ministry, a letter to Principal Secretaries (Health) and Secretary (Health) of the States, has asked these States to make renewed efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one percent.

With these States imposing lockdowns anew, the Ministry emphasised that the restrictions should be utilised to focus on containment, surveillance and testing in the containment and buffer zones.

8 am | London

Review into England’s coronavirus death total amid questions

The British government ordered an urgent review into how daily coronavirus death figures in England are calculated amid claims the current method overestimates the tally.

The review was prompted by concerns raised over why England is still recording way more deaths than Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Researchers looked at whether differing methods may account for the discrepancy.

On some days recently, England has seen more than 100 daily virus-related deaths as opposed to none in the other parts of the U.K. As a whole, the U.K. has recorded a coronavirus death toll of 45,119, the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

