Coronavirus India lockdown Day 115 live updates | Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses million mark

17 July 2020 08:24 IST

India stands at the third position in number of coronavirus cases, with the U.S. leading the table followed by Brazil.

The total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases crossed the one-million mark, nearly 170 days after the first case was registered on January 30 in Kerala. India now has the third highest number of confirmed cases, behind the U.S.’s close to 3.5 million and Brazil’s 1.97 million cases.

Despite the recovery rate being nearly 63.4%, India’s cumulative test positivity rate has now reached nearly 8% and is rising steadily, indicating that higher testing will continue to reveal more infections.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Assam

In Assam, 100 patients break out of COVID care centre, block highway over food, water

Around hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31 on Thursday, alleging that they were not provided with proper food and water, officials said.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Kartik along with police rushed to the facility in Changsari and asked the patients to clear the highway and return to the centre so that the matter can be resolved through discussions, they said.

Tension prevailed in the area, however, after assurances the patients returned to the centre, an officer said.

8.30 a.m.

After U.S., India has done most COVID-19 tests: White House

After the U.S., which has carried out 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House said.

With regard to (the coronavirus) testing, we’ve done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We’re leading the world in testing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference in Washington on July 16.

The White House was responding to questions related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

