Coronavirus India lockdown Day 114 live updates | Tamil Nadu’s case count likely to decline in 10 days, says CM

The number of COVID-19 cases will continue to spiral as per global trends, say officials. File

16 July 2020 08:45 IST

The daily case number in Kerala climbed further to 623 on Wednesday, of which 450 were due to local transmission, and 37 had no epidemiological link.

The government on Wednesday said sanitisers are disinfectants like soaps and anti-bacterial liquids among others, which attract 18% duty under the GST regime. Reducing the GST rate on sanitisers and other similar items would lead to an inverted duty structure and put domestic manufacturers at a disadvantage vis-a-vis importers of hand sanitisers, the ministry said.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Kerala

46% of cases in Ernakulam through local transmission

The Aluva market area and Chellanam remain areas of concern for the district, as 39 persons from Chellanam and 12 from the Aluva market area tested positive on Wednesday. Those who tested positive in Chellanam are all contacts of people who had been infected earlier. A total of 109 persons from Chellanam have tested positive so far.

Around 46% of the 659 cases recorded in the district so far are through local transmission. The percentage of cases through local transmission has steadily increased from a little over 20% in the middle of last week, going by data available on the Directorate of Health Services COVID dashboard.

9.00 am

Situation much better in Delhi, says CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi was in a “much better position” than had been estimated amid rising cases of COVID-19 in June, but this should not be a reason for complacency.

He said both active cases and deaths had reduced in the city because of the “Delhi Model”, which had also been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8.30 am

Tamil Nadu’s case count likely to decline in 10 days, says CM

Health officials checking temperature and conducting swab test in Sowcarpet during the complete lockdown in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 case count is likely to decline in the next 10 days and the spread of the virus is reducing noticeably in Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Palaniswami said the daily case tally was expected to come down. However, the containment of the virus was “in each person’s hands”, and what was needed was “self-regulation and people’s support”, he added.

8.00 am

Highest single-day spike in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded 1,589 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its tally to 34,427. The State also recorded 20 more deaths, pushing its toll to 1,000.

Of the latest victims, nine were from Kolkata, six from North 24 Parganas, three from Howrah, and one each from Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts. There are 12,747 active cases in the State and its recovery rate stands at 60.06%. As many as 11,388 samples were tested on Wednesday.

7.30 am

Maharashtra to form panel to fix rates of masks, sanitisers

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai, on July 14, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it will be forming a committee to fix the rates of masks and sanitisers, which are in high demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government will be appealing to the Centre to include these two items in the list of essential commodities, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said after a meeting of the Food and Drug Administration Department.

7.00 am | Kerala

High Court asks political parties to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed all the political parties and other organisations in the state to strictly abide by the Central government's COVID-19 guidelines issued for the Unlock-2 period, which prohibits social, political, religious and other large congregations.

The Bench led Chief Justice S. Manikumar also directed the State government to ensure that the Centre government guidelines issued on June 29 are implemented strictly in the state.

