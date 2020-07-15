Coronavirus India lockdown Day 113 live updates | Kerala to ready 50,000 beds in 10 days

15 July 2020 08:42 IST

Bengaluru went into a week-long lockdown as shutters were downed and roads barricaded on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The lockdown will end at 5 a.m. on July 22.

Biotech firm Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday.

Moderna was the first to start human testing of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on March 16, 66 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was released. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose researchers developed Moderna's vaccine candidate, called the results “good news,” noting that the study found no serious adverse events and the vaccine produced “reasonably high” levels of virus-killing or neutralising antibodies.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

New quarantine policy for air passengers from today

Many passengers coming to Visakhapatnam by air have been demanding for some time that swab testing should be done at the airport itself. Earlier, all the air passengers were being taken to the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam near Akkayyapalem Highway in RTC buses for swab testing involving a long, tedious process, which drew flak from passengers.

The new order issued by the State government a couple of days ago provides for random swab testing of 10% of domestic air passengers at the airport itself and sending them to home quarantine for 14 days. Those aged above 60 and below 10 would not be tested.

8.30 am

Kerala to ready 50,000 beds in 10 days

Beds arranged for COVID-19 patients at the Kasaragod Medical College Hospital in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anticipating a massive surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the coming weeks, the government on Tuesday issued an order deputing IAS officials to every district to assist all Collectors in setting up and operationalising more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) and reverse quarantine facilities in districts.

CFLTCs with a minimum of 100 beds per panchayat and 50 beds per urban wards should be identified and readied for operation to contain the spread.

8.00 am | Karnataka

Udupi borders to be sealed for a fortnight

Health workers at a testing centre in Sir C.V. Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Udupi administration on Tuesday decided to seal the district borders at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night till July 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Movement to and from the district will not be allowed during the period, while commercial activities can go on as they did during Unlock 2.0, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has said.

7.30 am

Week-long total lockdown in border areas in Tripura

The Tripura government on Tuesday announced a week-long “total lockdown” in areas along the border with Bangladesh to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, who is also Chairman of State Executive Committee on COVID-19, said the measure will be enforced for seven days from 7 a.m. on July 17.

7.00 am | Karnataka

Is there special facility to conduct COVID-19 test for public servants on duty during lockdown, asks HC

Expressing concern over the health of a large number of public servants who will be on duty during the lockdown, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday asked the State government whether any special facility was in place for them in case they had to be tested for COVID-19.

