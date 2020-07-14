Coronavirus India lockdown Day 112 live updates | Week-long lockdown in Bengaluru districts from Tuesday night

14 July 2020 09:13 IST

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said rapid antigen testing had begun in Bengaluru, and data would be made available on July 14.

The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from Tuesday night, will have more restrictions than the previous lockdown.

Shops selling essential items will be open only till noon Pharmacies and all other health-related services will remain open all day Only emergency trips are allowed within the city Examinations already scheduled will be held as planned and students can use their admission tickets as travel passes. Inter-district and inter-State travel will be restricted. People will be permitted to travel only in cases of emergency after availing themselves of passes on the Seva Sindhu portal.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am

Coronavirus immunity may disappear within months of recovery, study shows

Patients who recover from COVID-19 infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released on Monday that experts said could have a “significant” influence on how governments manage the pandemic.

In the first study of its kind, a team led by researchers from King’s College London examined the levels of antibodies in more than 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time. Blood tests showed even individuals with only mild COVID-19 symptoms mounted some immune response to the virus.

9.30 am

Only 15 of 147 death claims of COVID-19 workers cleared

A Medical staff with PPE suit takes nasal swab during Rapid Antigen Test for the coronavirus at the Nehru Homeopathic Medical college at Defence colony in New Delhi on Saturday, July 11, 2020. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Only 15 of 147 death claims of public health workers fighting COVID-19 have been paid out so far under an insurance scheme announced in March, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

At a review meeting on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was briefed about the current status of the scheme launched as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna by Health Ministry officials and the New India Assurance Company.

9.00 am

Bengal govt. appoints senior bureaucrats to tackle COVID-19

West Bengal on Monday appointed four senior IAS officers as nodal officers for the “supervision and coordination” of different activities to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Nodal officers for Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah were appointed after an order from Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha. State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed the nodal officer for Kolkata that has accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and more than 500 deaths.

8.30 am

Active cases fall by 29.6% in Delhi

People in large number seen appearing for COVID-19 virus test at North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The total number of cases in New Delhi now stands at 1,13,740, according to a Delhi government health bulletin on Monday. Also, 40 more deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 3,411.

Of the total cases, 91,312 people have recovered and there are 19,017 active cases. Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 29.6% to reach 19,017 on Monday.

8.00 am

Positive cases continue to rise in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that local transmission had resulted in 51 clusters, including two large community clusters. As more cases sprang up in the community, patients might report late to hospital and risk of infection among the elderly and those with co-morbidities could push up mortality.

7.30 am

Restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K after spike in COVID-19 cases

Barricades put up during a lockdown imposed by the authorities in Srinagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday reimposed stringent lockdown restrictions in parts of the Kashmir valley following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases here. The administration, however, has decided to unlock the tourism sector. Barricades were put up and vehicular movement, except for essential services, was restricted in Srinagar.

7.00 am | Maharashtra

10-day lockdown in Raigad from midnight of July 14

A complete lockdown for 10 days will come into force in Raigad district from the midnight of July 14. Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare, who chaired a meeting of MLAs of all parties on Monday, said with the increasing COVID-19 cases, it is necessary to break the chain and hence, the lockdown is imperative.

