Coronavirus India lockdown Day 111 live updates | India sees record single-day spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases

13 July 2020 08:46 IST

Kerala’s COVID-19 burden continued to rise with increase in local transmission. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, community-acquired cases exceeded imported ones.

With Bengaluru reporting 1,525 out of 2,627 cases and 45 of 71 deaths in Karnataka on Sunday, members of the State’s COVID-19 expert and technical advisory committees recommended a minimum three-week lockdown.

The Hindu Explains | Is airborne transmission of COVID-19 a risk?

Here are the latest updates:

9.45 am | India

Update on latest COVID-19 numbers:

The spike in infections continue as India registers another record single-day spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases. With this, the country's total tally is 8,78,254.

India saw 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 23,174, according to Union Health Ministry data.

9.30 am | Vaccine/Chine

China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas

Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder said on Saturday.

Its Phase III trial was likely to start “pretty soon,” and the company plans to recruit 40,000 participants for the test, the co-founder of CanSino said in Suzhou, in eastern China.

He said its new factory under construction in China will allow it to produce 100-200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines per year by early 2021.

9.00 am

Plan to convert stadiums into COVID centres put on hold: Delhi authorities

Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use stadiums as makeshift COVID care centres for now in view of the city witnessing a good recovery rate, officials said on Sunday. Seeing the current situation, there is no need to convert stadiums into COVID-19 care facilities, an official in the east Delhi district administration said.

However, he said, the stadiums can be converted into COVID facilities in the coming days if the need arises.

8.30 am | Uttar Pradesh

Markets, establishments to remain shut on weekends

All markets and establishments in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on weekends as part of the State’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The markets will be cleaned and sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

1% of civic workers of the Chennai Corporation test positive

The Greater Chennai Corporation has found that 1% of conservancy workers, who were visiting residential neighbourhoods, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, it has launched initiatives to contain the spread of the virus from Corporation workers to residents. In addition to the 220 conservancy workers among the 22,000 in the city, the civic body also identified 375 civic staff, including assistant health officers, assistant engineers, revenue officers and others among those who tested positive.

7.30 am

Maharashtra tally surges past 2.5 lakh

With another massive surge of 7,827 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Maharashtra’s tally breached the 2.50 lakh mark and touched 2,54,427. The State also recorded 173 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 10,289.

Since July 1, the State has reported single-day spikes of over 7,000 cases at least four times, with the highest single-day surge of 8,139 cases being reported on Saturday.

7.00 am | Karnataka

COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic: Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Sunday asked people not to panic over the spread of coronavirus in Athani. “COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic. We have to learn to live with it. We should not worry too much about it. We should go on with our lives in a routine fashion,” he told a meeting of traders and officers.

