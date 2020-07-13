Coronavirus India lockdown Day 111 live updates | In U.P., markets, establishments to remain shut on weekends

With Bengaluru reporting 1,525 out of 2,627 cases and 45 of 71 deaths in Karnataka on Sunday, members of the State’s COVID-19 expert and technical advisory committees recommended a minimum three-week lockdown.

8.30 am | Uttar Pradesh

Markets, establishments to remain shut on weekends

All markets and establishments in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on weekends as part of the State’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The markets will be cleaned and sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

1% of civic workers of the Chennai Corporation test positive

The Greater Chennai Corporation has found that 1% of conservancy workers, who were visiting residential neighbourhoods, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, it has launched initiatives to contain the spread of the virus from Corporation workers to residents. In addition to the 220 conservancy workers among the 22,000 in the city, the civic body also identified 375 civic staff, including assistant health officers, assistant engineers, revenue officers and others among those who tested positive.

7.30 am

Maharashtra tally surges past 2.5 lakh

With another massive surge of 7,827 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Maharashtra’s tally breached the 2.50 lakh mark and touched 2,54,427. The State also recorded 173 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 10,289.

Since July 1, the State has reported single-day spikes of over 7,000 cases at least four times, with the highest single-day surge of 8,139 cases being reported on Saturday.

7.00 am | Karnataka

COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic: Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Sunday asked people not to panic over the spread of coronavirus in Athani. “COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic. We have to learn to live with it. We should not worry too much about it. We should go on with our lives in a routine fashion,” he told a meeting of traders and officers.