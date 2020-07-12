Coronavirus India lockdown Day 110 live updates | Total lockdown in Bengaluru districts for 7 days from July 14

12 July 2020 09:00 IST

The Health Ministry said that recent policy changes including introduction of Rapid Antigen Point of Care testing along with RT-PCR has substantially bolstered the COVID-19 tests in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, following a COVID-19 review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior government officials, reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places while appreciating the manner in which the pandemic has been “contained” in Delhi.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates

8.30 am | Karnataka

Lockdown back in Bengaluru Urban, Rural from July 14 night

With a big rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks in and around the city, the State government has reimposed total lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts for seven days from 8 p.m. on July 14 till 5 a.m. on July 22.

All the guidelines announced during the previous lockdowns will be in force during this period. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is currently under home quarantine, has appealed to all residents of the two districts to remain indoors during the lockdown period to control the pandemic.

8.00 am | New Delhi

All upcoming exams of State-run universities cancelled: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said all upcoming written examinations of universities under Delhi government will be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and students, including those in final year, will be passed based on evaluation of previous exams or semesters.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Fever clinics credited with Chennai’s declining trend in infections

Police personnels during an awareness campaign on stay home at an containment zone in Amenjikarai in Chennai on Tuesday. As precautionary measure to stop spreading coronavirus. Photo : R. Ravindran/The Hindu. | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation has screened 10 lakh residents so far in fever clinics as part of its efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that a high number of residents being screened in fever clinics had led to a declining trend for 11 days in the city that has a population of 87 lakh. The fever clinics were started in May to better COVID-19 containment activities in the city.

7.00 am

COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal cross 900

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the number of casualties to 906. The State recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 1,344 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,453.

