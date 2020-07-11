Coronavirus India lockdown Day 109 live updates | In Delhi, 15-20% tested developed antibodies against virus, say officials

11 July 2020 08:37 IST

There are five promising candidate vaccines from India, including Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and ZyCOV-D from Zydus Cadilla, which were cleared by the Drug Controller General of India for early human trials

A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will take at least 12 months to be commercially available and a realistic deadline for it would be some time next year, a group of government officials informed the Parliamentary Panel on Science and Technology headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a meeting held in the Parliament House complex on Friday.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am

Positivity rate in Gurugram nearly double the national average

Though Gurugram has the highest recovery rate of 83% nationwide, the positivity rate, which is the number of samples testing positive per hundred, is almost double the national average, Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said on Friday. He also announced that guidelines on setting up of plasma bank and plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients were expected next week.

8.45 am | New Delhi

‘15-20% tested developed antibodies against virus’

Ahealth worker takes a swab sample during rapid antigen test for the coronavirus disease at Guru Gobind Singh hospital in West Delhi on July 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

At least 15-20% of the over 22,000 people tested randomly across New Delhi as part of a serological survey have developed antibodies against COVID-19, according to officials. The survey report being prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was supposed to be submitted to the Central government and Delhi government, was not submitted till 9 p.m. on Friday.

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Govt. allows 50% staff in Chennai IT/ITeS firms

The State government on Friday modified its earlier orders and allowed 50% staff in IT/ITeS firms located within Chennai police limits to work on their company premises.

However, 90% of the employees must commute through company-arranged transport facilities, from July 13, in such a case.

8.00 am

West Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,198 cases

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing during Unlock- 2, in Kolkata, West Bengal on July 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal on Friday recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases. Twenty-six deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 27,109, of which 8,881 are active.

Of the 26 deaths, 13 were recorded in Kolkata, six in North 24 Parganas and four in Howrah. One death each was recorded in Hooghly, Purba Medinipur and Howrah. The total number of deaths in the State due to the infection stands at 880.

7.30 am

1,500 Indians to be repatriated from South Africa on July 12

Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on July 12. This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic socio-cultural group.

Over 50 of the passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru who have been stuck in South Africa after their contracts with various local companies expired prematurely with businesses scaling down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, 14 South Africans, who were on home-leave will be returning to their jobs in Indian mines.

7.00 am

Maharashtra reports highest single-day surge of 7,862 cases

File Image | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

With a staggering single-day high of 7,862 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra’s total case tally reached 2,38,461. A total of 226 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 9,893.

The State has reported over 7,000 cases in a single day twice in less than a week, with the previous highest single-day spike of 7,074 cases recorded on July 4.

