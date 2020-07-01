Coronavirus India lockdown Day 98 live updates | India recorded nearly 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in June

India has registered nearly 4 lakh coronavirus infections in the month of June, according to data from States and the Centre. The country has seen over 5.85 lakh cases till June 30 — this means that over 67% of total cases were registered in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, the European Union is opening up its border to allow leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders. The countries include Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, with the U.S. and India being notable exceptions.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Delhi

Class 10 student makes face shields for Delhi police

A Class 10 student from Delhi has earned accolades for designing face masks for the police. Zareb Vardhan used a 3D printer to design the protective equipment. He says that over 10 such face shields can be made in one day using the machine.

8.30 am | Karnataka

Another death in Hassan

A 32-year-old person died of COVID-19 infection in Hassan, Karnataka on Tuesday night. The deceased is native of Dudda Hobli in Hassan taluk.

The person was found positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday and was admitted to a COVID Hospital, said the sources in the district administration. This is the fourth death due to the viral infection reported in the district. Hassan district administration is expected to make an official announcement about the death later today.

8 am | Bengaluru

High Court complex in Bengaluru closed for a day for sanitisation

After suspending functioning for a day to sanitise the High Court complex in the city on Tuesday due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday decided to hear urgent cases only through videoconferencing while discontinuing the option of hearing limited number of cases physically in view of increase in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The notification issued on Tuesday morning stated: “During the last few days, the number of cases in Bengaluru has been multiplying. Considering the safety of members of the Bar and the court staff, till further orders, physical hearing of cases at the Principal Bench of High Court at Bengaluru shall stand cancelled and only those Benches which are already notified for hearing of urgent matters through videoconferencing will function.”