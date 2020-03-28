India coronavirus lockdown, day 4 live updates | 871 positive cases, 21 death in India

COVID-19 has claimed 21 lives in India as of March 27, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 871 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak has infected some 5,80,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December 2019. IMF chief said that the world has entered a recession worse than the 2008 one, but projected a recovery next year.

In United States, the coronavirus infections climbed past 1,00,000, with more than 1,600 dead. Meanwhile in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com. The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8.50 am | Tamil Nadu

Grocers, fuel pumps in Tamil Nadu to shut at 2.30 p.m. from March 29

From March 29, provisional stores, vegetable and fruit shops and petrol/diesel pumps in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only between 6 am and 2.30 pm during the COVID-19 lockdown period. However, “medical shops and restaurants (only takeaway) would continue to function through the day”, an official release said.

The State also permitted app-based food delivery operators Swiggy and Zomato to operate between 7 am and 9.30 am for breakfast; 12 noon and 2.30 pm for lunch; and 6 pm and 9 pm taking into account that elderly persons and others were in need of such service.

8.30 am | South Korea

South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases, highest in a week

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not say how many of Friday's new cases were imported as it was still investigating.

8.20 am | USA

U.S. announces $174 mn aid to 64 countries including $2.9 mn to India

The United States on Friday announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the U.S. in February.

The U.S. State Department said it is providing $2.9 million to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more.

8.10 am | Brazil

'Sorry, some will die': President Jair Bolsonaro on Brazil's coronavirus death toll

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday cast doubt on Sao Paulo's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends, without giving evidence for his claims.

Mr. Bolsonaro's accusations were the latest broadside in an ugly battle with Brazil's governors, who have chafed at the President's view that protecting the economy takes priority over social distancing measures to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.

8 am | India

Coronavirus cases in India climb to 834, death toll reaches 19: Health Ministry

The number of COVIOD-19 cases climbed to 834 in India with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, according to inputs from the State authorities, the death toll stands at 21, and that of confirmed cases at 871.