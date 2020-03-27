India coronavirus lockdown, day 3 live updates | 716 confirmed cases; death toll touches 18

COVID-19 has claimed 18 lives in India as of March 27, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 716 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The United States overtook China and Italy to occupy the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections. China, meanwhile, reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, and 54 new imported cases. Worldwide, the number of cases topped half a million, and deaths climbed past 24,000.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com. The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

8.20 am | India

Rate of spread has slowed relatively, says Health Ministry

With 16 deaths and 694 COVID-19 positive cases, India is now showing a relatively slower spread of COVID-19 infection rate, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said on Thursday. But he added, “We cannot be relaxed about restrictions put in place to contain the virus.”

Reports from the States put the number of deaths at 18 with Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir each reporting a fatality. The total number of positive cases stood at 716 — Kerala had the highest number at 137, followed by 129 in Maharashtra and 52 in Karnataka.

8 am | USA

US tops world in COVID-19 cases, overtaking China and Italy

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse.

More than 5,00,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems even in wealthy nations and triggering an avalanche of government-ordered lockdowns that have disrupted life for billions.

In the United States, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.