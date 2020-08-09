Coronavirus India lockdown Day 138 live updates | Schools will reopen only when conditions are safe: T.N. CM

09 August 2020 09:00 IST

Kerala reported the highest single day spike in new cases, when 1,420 persons tested positive.

Close to 200 doctors, the majority of them general practitioners, have lost their lives to COVID-19 till August 7 according to information compiled and released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has now written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently ensure that these “at risk healthcare workers and their families at least get assured treatment when infected”.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Schools will reopen only when conditions are safe: CM

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen only when the conditions are safe, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

The spread of COVID-19 in the State is yet to reduce and medical experts have advised that more care should be given to children, he said, emphasising that schools would reopen only once the conditions are safe.

8.00 am

Gendered impact of COVID-19

Soumya Swaminathan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The pandemic and its gendered impact took centre stage at a virtual discussion organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation on Saturday, as experts deconstructed the effect COVID-19 has had on women’s work, nutrition security, reproductive health and education, and gender-based violence.

7.00 am | Uttar Pradesh

400-bed government COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government COVID-19 hospital in Noida.

Spread across eight floors with its own diagnostic facility, dialysis unit, and blood bank, the Chief Minister also reviewed the facilities at the hospital that has come up in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

