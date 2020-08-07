Coronavirus India lockdown Day 136 live updates | India’s COVID-19 cases cross 2 million

07 August 2020 08:40 IST

As coronavirus cases worldwide pass 19 million, European nations impose new containment measures with fears growing over a second wave of infections.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed two million on Thursday, show data collated from various State health departments. Worldwide, the number stands at over 19 million, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa contributing to the bulk of the recorded cases.

On the vaccine front, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the country is likely to have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election, a more optimistic forecast on timing than anything suggested by his own White House health experts.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.40 am | Puducherry

Karaikal Collector tests positive for COVID-19

Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

Soon after the results of swab samples received on Thursday night from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital indicated the viral infection, Mr. Sharma went into home isolation.

9.20 am | Telangana

Telangana sees record-high COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,207 positive cases. This spikes the total number of cases to 75,257.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to record the highest number of cases in the State with as many as 532 cases being reported in the past 24 hours. This was followed by the Rangareddy district with 192 cases and Warangal Urban districts with 142 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths stood at 12, and breached the 600 mark in the State on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 601. - Syed Mohammed

9 am | Vaccine

Glenmark to launch higher strength of FabiFlu

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it will launch a 400 mg version of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu for the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 in India.

Currently, the drug is available in 200 mg dosage. The company, however, did not disclose the price at which it will be selling the drug.

The higher strength will improve compliance for patients by effectively reducing the number of tablets required per day, Glenmark said in a statement. - PTI

8.30 am | U.S.

U.S. lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

The U.S. State Department has lifted a global “Do Not Travel” advisory from March recommending U.S. citizens avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued individual high-level warnings for about 30 countries.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,” it said in a statement. - Reuters

8 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra hits new high of 11,514 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day case jump on Thursday, with 11,514 new COVID-19 cases taking its total cases to 4,79,779. As many as 316 more deaths saw the State’s death toll rise to 16,792.

This is the second time that the State has recorded more than 11,000 cases in a single day, with the previous jump of 11,147 cases being reported on July 30.

