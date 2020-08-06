Coronavirus India lockdown Day 135 live updates | Lockdown extended in Tirupati till August 14

06 August 2020 09:20 IST

The Centre will soon unveil a new Research & Development (R&D) policy to boost drug discovery and the manufacture of medical devices in the country.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said India has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours.

“With a sharp increase of 51,706 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovering, the rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases. With increasing number of patients recovering, there has been a 63.8% increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days,’’ it said.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown extended in Tirupati till August 14

The State government has announced extension of lockdown up to August 14 in the purview of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

The decision was taken in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases, announced MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha here on Wednesday.

8.30 am | Telangana

SCCL steps up measures to check virus spread

With the COVID-19 tally in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s coal mines, departments and offices together mounting to a little over 460 so far, the management has initiated a slew of measures to check the infection spread in the coal belt.

8.00 am

Madhya Pradesh’s online classes not reaching majority of students

Representational image | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Just 30% of secondary and senior secondary students in government schools of Madhya Pradesh have been regularly reached through a home-based learning programme which began after schools shut in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said the State Department of School Education.

7.30 am | Manipur

COVID patients protest poor quality of food

COVID-19 patients at the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, on Wednesday broke the padlocks of their rooms and came out protesting against the inadequate and poor quality of food. However, officials said the inmates did not go out of the hospital complex.

7.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Case against holding govt. events with over 20 people closed

The Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a public interest litigation petition filed by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy to restrain the State government from conducting functions with the participation of more than 20 people until the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

